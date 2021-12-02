Russian Plane With Evacuees From Afghanistan Lands in Moscow Region - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The third plane from Kabul with citizens of Russia and Afghanistan has landed at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Three Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, involved in the evacuation of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

More than 200 Russians from Afghanistan were transported on three flights. At present passengers are passing customs and COVID control.

Earlier, three Russian military transport aircraft departed for Kabul to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate citizens of Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Afghan students studying at Russian universities. In total, 214 people were taken out. The evacuation was carried out on Russian President Vladimir Putin's order.