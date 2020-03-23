UrduPoint.com
Russian Plane With Specialists, Equipment Arrives In Italy To Help Fight COVID19 -Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russian Plane With Specialists, Equipment Arrives in Italy to Help Fight COVID19 -Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The second Russian military aircraft with specialists and equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus has arrived in Italy, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"The second Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with a group of Russian military specialists and equipment for diagnostics and disinfecting measures arrived at the Pratica di Mare Air Base in Italy," the ministry said.

