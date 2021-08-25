Russian Plane With Tajik Evacuees From Kabul Lands in Tajikistan - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) A Russian plane with Tajik citizens aboard who were evacuated from Afghanistan on Wednesday landed in Tajikistan, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The plane of the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry landed at the Hisor airfield in Tajikistan with citizens of the country evacuated from Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Four Russian Defense Ministry aircraft with citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization took off from Kabul.