Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Russian Planes Battling Fire in Kemer Drop Over 800 Tonnes of Water - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Two Russia's Beriev Be-200 amphibious flying boats participating in a firefighting mission in Turkey's Kemer dropped over 800 tonnes of water in the last 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Wednesday.

"Russian Emergencies Ministry aviation is eliminating a fire in the resort area of Antalya. Over the day, two Be-200 amphibious planes dropped more than 800 tonnes of water on the burning forests in the outskirts of Kemer, Antalya Province," the ministry said on Telegram.

The main task of Russia's pilots is to protect hotels and other infrastructure on the Turkish coast from the fire, the ministry added.

The pilots have been working in heavy smoke and poor visibility in difficult mountainous terrain and have been taking water from the sea during waves.

The ministry has earlier said that two Be-200 amphibious flying boats had been dispatched to Turkey to assist in firefighting operations.

Wildfires engulfed a mountainous area in Kemer on Monday evening. At least 11 planes and 22 helicopters are involved in battling the fire.

