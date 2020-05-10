Russian Planes Fly Over Hmeimim Air Base in Syria to Mark Victory Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2020) Russian military planes flew over the Hmeimim air base in western Syria on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, a Sputnik reporter said.

The Russian military paraded Mi-35M and Mi-8AMTSh helicopters, An-30 and An-72 cargo planes, Su-35 fighters and Su-34 bombers.

The flyby also featured an A-40 airborne early warning and control aircraft with two Su-24 bomber escorts that imitated in-flight refueling.

The event was attended by Russian and Syrian military command who laid flowers at the memorial to Soviet Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky. The celebrations at the base will be wrapped up with a concert of military choirs.