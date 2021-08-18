(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russia's two Ilyushin Il-76 planes and Beriev Be-200 jet were involved in fighting wildfires that have been raging in Greece's Attica for two days, Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis said on Tuesday.

While talking at a briefing devoted to the fires that ripped through the country, Chrisochoidis focused on two large blazes near the towns of Laurium, in the Lavreotiki municipality, and Vilia, in the north of Attica.

"In Lavreotiki, small fires still continue along the perimeter, therefore a strong firefighting crew is staying [there]. Before dark, eight helicopters and four jets along with two Ilyushin Il-76 planes were operating here periodically, mostly for fire security," Chrisochoidis said.

The situation in Vilia has also changed for the better, according to the minister, despite renewals of some fires.

Residents of neighboring localities were asked to evacuate for safety reasons.

"Periodically, 20 helicopters and 12 jets were used including a Beriev Be-200 plane and two Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft [the same that were used in Lavreotiki] before dark," Chrisochoidis added.

The official noted that 370 firefighters, 130 vesicles and special equipment remained on the site to tackle the fire along with a firefighting crew from Poland.

From early August, Greece has been suffering from large-scale wildfires mostly raging in Attica and the islands of Peloponnese and Euboea. Additionally, a heatwave swept through the country. In the past days, the situation with fires was reported to have improved.