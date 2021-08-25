Russian Planes With Kyrgyz Evacuees From Kabul Lands in Kyrgyzstan - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Two Russian evacuation planes with Kyrgyz citizens aboard who were evacuated from Afghanistan on Wednesday landed in Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two planes of the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry landed at an airfield in Kant in Kyrgyzstan with citizens of the country evacuated from Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Four Russian Defense Ministry aircraft with citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization took off from Kabul. One of the planes landed in Tajikistan.