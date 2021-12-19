UrduPoint.com

Russian Planes With Some 200 People Aboard Return From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russian Planes With Some 200 People Aboard Return From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Russian Defense Ministry transport planes with about 200 Russian and Afghan citizens evacuated from Afghanistan has landed at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense, involved in the evacuation of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia From Airport

Recent Stories

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

1 hour ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

54 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

54 minutes ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

54 minutes ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

54 minutes ago
 London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spre ..

London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spread

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.