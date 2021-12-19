Russian Planes With Some 200 People Aboard Return From Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Russian Defense Ministry transport planes with about 200 Russian and Afghan citizens evacuated from Afghanistan has landed at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense, involved in the evacuation of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region," the ministry said.