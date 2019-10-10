UrduPoint.com
Russian Planning To Blow Up Administrative Building Detained In Crimea - Security Service

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

Russian Planning to Blow Up Administrative Building Detained in Crimea - Security Service

Russian law enforcers have detained in Crimea a Russian national, linked to Ukrainian extremist organizations, who planned to blow up a local administrative building, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian law enforcers have detained in Crimea a Russian national, linked to Ukrainian extremist organizations, who planned to blow up a local administrative building, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"Russia's FSB has detained a Russian national, an adept of Nazi ideology and a member of Ukrainian extremist organizations, who planned to stage an explosion in an administrative building of the Republic of Crimea, in the town of Saki in the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement.

An improvised explosive device, its components and tools for manufacturing other explosive devices, as well as bottles with Molotov cocktail have been found in his garage, the FSB added.

A criminal case has been opened. Investigation continues.

