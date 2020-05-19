Russian PM Back To Work After Coronavirus Battle: Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:07 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is returning to his duties after fighting off the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree ordering Mishustin to assume his regular duties, which were carried out by a deputy since April 30, while the prime minister was receiving medical treatment.