Russian PM back to work after coronavirus battle: Kremlin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is returning to his duties after fighting off the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree ordering Mishustin to assume his regular duties, which were carried out by a deputy since April 30, while the prime minister was receiving medical treatment.