Russian PM says growth of new coronavirus cases stopped

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday that growth of new coronavirus cases had been stopped in Russia, which has recorded the world's largest number of infections after the United States.

"The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection remains difficult but we can still acknowledge that we managed to put a stop to the growth of infections," Mishustin told a government meeting.