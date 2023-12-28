Open Menu

Russian Poet Gets 7-year Prison Term For Verses Against Ukraine Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses against Ukraine campaign

A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced a poet to seven years in prison for reciting verses against the Ukraine campaign during an anti-mobilisation protest last year

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced a poet to seven years in prison for reciting verses against the Ukraine campaign during an anti-mobilisation protest last year.

Artyom Kamardin, 33, was sentenced alongside Yegor Shtovba, 23, who also took part in the protest and received a sentence of five years and six months.

The two were seen behind a glass partition in a heavily-guarded courtroom.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Court

Recent Stories

Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

2 minutes ago
 CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to ..

Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to initiatives for socioeconomic ..

2 minutes ago
 UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on e ..

UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on environmental challenges in Cen ..

7 minutes ago
 CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional ..

CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional integration: Speakers

7 minutes ago
 DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Di ..

DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Directors Afzal Khan Niazi, Maji ..

2 minutes ago
Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates b ..

Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates big Proteas' lead

2 minutes ago
 Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin ..

Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin from Jan 11 in south Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death t ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

2 minutes ago
 District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

28 minutes ago
 Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

27 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical tra ..

KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical transplantation regulatory author ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World