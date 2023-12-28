Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses against Ukraine campaign

A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced a poet to seven years in prison for reciting verses against the Ukraine campaign during an anti-mobilisation protest last year

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced a poet to seven years in prison for reciting verses against the Ukraine campaign during an anti-mobilisation protest last year.

Artyom Kamardin, 33, was sentenced alongside Yegor Shtovba, 23, who also took part in the protest and received a sentence of five years and six months.

The two were seen behind a glass partition in a heavily-guarded courtroom.