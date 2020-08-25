Russian Points to Haste With Which US, EU Picked Up Version About Navalny Being Poisoned

The Russian side, at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, drew attention to the suspicious haste with which the US and the EU picked up the version that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny had allegedly been poisoned, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian side, at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, drew attention to the suspicious haste with which the US and the EU picked up the version that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny had allegedly been poisoned, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Biegun's talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his deputies, Sergey Ryabkov and Igor Morgulov, were held in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The attention of the US interlocutor was drawn to the suspicious haste with which the version of the deliberate poisoning of Alexei Navalny was picked up in Washington and Brussels.

The question inevitably arises who benefits from this? Definitely not the Russian leadership," the ministry said.

"Moreover, we again recalled our readiness to consider not only this particular case, but also the so-called 'Litvinenko and Skripal cases', which are now again simultaneously and as if on command remembered the Western media," ше added.

At the same time, it is emphasized that "there are no answers to all our extremely specific questions yet."