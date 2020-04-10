Russian Police Detain 3 People for Selling Fake COVID-19 Test Kits - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Police in Moscow have opened criminal proceedings against three individuals accused of selling fake COVID-19 test kits, the Interior Ministry's media portal announced on Friday, adding that the men were not held in pretrial detention but their ability to travel has been restricted.

According to the Interior Ministry, law enforcement officials replied to an online advert for COVID-19 test kits.

The fraudsters sold each test kit, which instead consisted of a disposable test tube for blood samples containing an unknown substance, for 2,300 rubles ($31.18), and 350 were available.

Law enforcement officials seized all of the fake test kits while during the detention, and three men have been charged with fraud. The suspects, all residents of the Moscow Region, were not placed in pretrial detention, but restrictions have been placed on their movement.