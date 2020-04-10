UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Police Detain 3 People For Selling Fake COVID-19 Test Kits - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russian Police Detain 3 People for Selling Fake COVID-19 Test Kits - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Police in Moscow have opened criminal proceedings against three individuals accused of selling fake COVID-19 test kits, the Interior Ministry's media portal announced on Friday, adding that the men were not held in pretrial detention but their ability to travel has been restricted.

According to the Interior Ministry, law enforcement officials replied to an online advert for COVID-19 test kits.

The fraudsters sold each test kit, which instead consisted of a disposable test tube for blood samples containing an unknown substance, for 2,300 rubles ($31.18), and 350 were available.

Law enforcement officials seized all of the fake test kits while during the detention, and three men have been charged with fraud. The suspects, all residents of the Moscow Region, were not placed in pretrial detention, but restrictions have been placed on their movement.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Moscow Criminals Media All Blood

Recent Stories

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

18 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

1 hour ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.