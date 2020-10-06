UrduPoint.com
Russian Police Detain 5 Accomplices Of Wanted Billionaire Brothers - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russian police have detained five people accused of being accomplices to Dmitry Ananyev and Alexey Ananyev, two billionaire brothers who are wanted on suspicion of embezzlement, Svetlana Petrenko, a representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, said on Tuesday

"Five people, deemed to be criminal accomplices, have been detained following an investigation, and preventive measures are planned ... At the same time, the Ananyev brothers, who are the subject of the investigation, remain on an international wanted list," Petrenko said in a statement.

The Investigative Committee has said that there are a total of nine accomplices wanted in connection with the criminal activity.

Investigators have also seized assets from the Ananyev brothers, the former owners of Promsvyazbank, worth approximately 50 billion rubles ($641 million), Petrenko stated.

The Ananyev brothers stand accused of orchestrating a scheme to siphon off 87.2 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) in Promsvyazbank assets back in 2017. After the accusations came to light, both of the businessmen fled Russia.

The brothers have had their UK assets frozen and thawed by a court in London multiple times over recent years.

