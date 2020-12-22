UrduPoint.com
Russian Police Detain, Interrogate Opposition Figure Navalny's Ally Sobol - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Russian police have detained and started interrogating activist Lyubov Sobol, a close ally and lawyer for opposition politician Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, Sobol's lawyer Vladimir Voronin told Sputnik on Monday.

"We managed to contact her by phone, she said she was being interrogated, they [police] were planning to open a criminal case. The reason is still unknown," the lawyer said.

Voronin noted that he did not have any further information, as he was unable to reach his client after the call.

