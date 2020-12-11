Russian Police Detain Iranian National in Moscow, Suspect May Be Linked to $250Mln Theft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) An Iranian citizen, who may be linked to the theft of $250 million, was detained in the south of the Russian capital, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry Irina Volk said Friday.

"An Iranian national, Jami Seyedesmail was detained," Volk said.

According to the spokeswoman, an international warrant for his arrest was issued in October 2020.