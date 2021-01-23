UrduPoint.com
Russian Police Detain Protesters In Major Russian Cities As Opposition Protests Unravel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russian Police Detain Protesters in Major Russian Cities as Opposition Protests Unravel

ST. PETERSBURG/YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) T. PETERST. PETERSBURG/YEKATERINBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) BURG/YEKATERINBURG, Russia, January 23 (ST. PETERSBURG/YEKATERINBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) putnik) - The number of people detained at unauthorized protests across Russia is on the rise ST. PETERSBURG/YEKATERINBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) aturday as scuffles with law enforcement proliferate in major cities.

Police in St. Petersburg detained several people at the Senate Square even before the rally was set to begin while in Ural capital Yekaterinburg, protesters pelted smoke flares at riot police which led to a forceful dispersion of the gathering.

Protests began early Saturday in Far Eastern cities of Vladivostok and Khabarovsk and unfolded as the day progressed west, as opposition-minded citizens responded to jailed activist Alexey Navalny's call to take to the streets.

In the run-up to the protests, authorities urged citizens to refrain from attending the protests, as coronavirus restrictions prohibited public gatherings.

Navalny was detained upon his arrival in Russia last week for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction. The opposition figure and his associates begun calling for the Saturday protest after he was placed under 30-day custody. Authorities have tried to stem calls to join the protest on social media on grounds of illegal involvement of minors in protest activity and coronavirus violations.

