Russian Police Detain Pussy Riot Activists Following Protest Action in Moscow - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian law enforcement officers have detained several members of the Pussy Riot activist group, who stand accused of hanging rainbow flags on several government buildings in Moscow, lawyer Leonid Solovyov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Police officers detained Vasily Andrianov and Elizaveta Diderich. This happened within the framework of administrative proceedings, but we do not know yet under which article of the Administrative Code they will face charges. The police also approached Alexander Sofeev. All of them participated in today's protest," Solovyov remarked.

In a series of tweets, Pussy Riot said that they targeted the buildings of the Federal Security Service, presidential administration, Supreme Court, Ministry of Culture, and a police station.

The activists said that they are demanding an end to the "harassment of activists and organizations who help the LGBTQ community."

The Russian authorities have previously denied accusations of harassment against the LGBTQ community, emphasizing that only propaganda that may be seen by children is banned.

In June, the Moscow City Court upheld a ruling calling for the 15-day administrative detention of Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov for public swearing.