Russian Police File 1,250 Administrative Offenses Over Breaking Quarantine Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian police have filed 1,250 administrative offenses over violations of the quarantine rules, imposed in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As of April 1, [police] filed 1,250 administrative offenses against citizens who broke the laws related to the preventive measures," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the majority of violators are citizens who recently arrived from abroad and failed to comply with the rules of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on quarantine.

The police officers are informing citizens, especially the elderly people, about the self-isolation regime, the interior ministry added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill on fines for people violating quarantine amid the health crisis.

Russia has so far confirmed 2,777 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.