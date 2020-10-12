UrduPoint.com
Russian Police, Journalists To Draft Joint Guideline For Work During Mass Riots - Official

Vladimir Solovyev, the chair of the Russian Union of Journalists, and the head of the All-Russian Police Association, Yuri Zhdanov, have agreed to create a joint guideline for law enforcement officers and journalists to work during mass riots, Alexey Volin, the Russian deputy minister of digital development, communications, and mass media, told Sputnik on Monday

"Vladimir Soloviev and ... Lieutenant General Yuri Zhdanov, agreed to establish cooperation between the two organizations in order to develop recommendations for police officers and journalists in the context of mass riots," Volin said.

The decision on the need for such cooperation was made following their meeting, the deputy minister said.

"The issue of relations between police and journalists in context of mass riots has become extremely aggravated over the past year. Events in the United States, France, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and many other countries speak of the need to resolve it. At the same time, both the police and journalists are interested in having no conflicts with each other," Volin noted.

The Russian Union of Journalists and the Police Association seek to design a guideline that will be communicated to media workers and law enforcement agencies around the world through the channels of the International Federation of Journalists and the International Police Association.

