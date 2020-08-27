Russian police launch initial 'check' into Navalny case

UrduPoint.com
Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:53 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Russian police announced on Thursday they had launched a preliminary examination into opposition leader Alexei Navalny's illness, after the Kremlin dismissed German doctors' findings that he was likely poisoned.

Transport police in Siberia said they have started "a pre-investigation check" into what led to Navalny's hospitalisation in the city of Omsk to establish "all the circumstances" and decide whether or not to open a criminal probe.

More Stories From World

