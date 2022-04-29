UrduPoint.com

Russian Police Say Caught Drug Gang Led By Ukrainians, Over Tonne Of Goods Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Russian Police Say Caught Drug Gang Led by Ukrainians, Over Tonne of Goods Seized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Russian police caught an international gang of drug dealers with Ukrainian leaders, it produced drugs on the territory of Russia and sold them on the darknet market, more than a tonne of goods were seized, Irina Volk, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, said on Thursday.

"The criminal organization was created in 2019 and operated until February 2020. The leadership of the drug group and the management of its financial assets was carried out from the territory of Ukraine. The recruitment of laboratory staff was also carried out there for the further dispatch to Russia. Applicants were forced to undergo polygraph tests," Volk said.

The Ukrainians involved in the gang produced drugs in four clandestine laboratories located in the Moscow, Vladimir and Ivanovo regions of Russia. Their accomplices acted as packers and couriers. Produced batches of prohibited substances were delivered by cars from a warehouse in Moscow to various regions of Russia, according to the spokeswoman.

She noted that sales were carried out directly from laboratories through a network of interregional and regional carriers in more than 60 subjects of the country.

Drugs were delivered by mail to remote regions.

"Wholesale and retail trade was conducted in a contactless way through a virtual store called 'MURMUR SHOP.' It was created by the organizers of the criminal association in the shadow segment of the internet, the recently discontinued Hydra platform," Volk added.

During the investigation, the involvement in the organization of more than 15 citizens of Ukraine, two citizens of Moldova, a citizen of Tajikistan, a citizen of Belarus and seven Russians was preliminary established. All of them were detained.

"More than a tonne of synthetic drugs had been seized from illicit trafficking during searches. Precursors and other reagents with a total mass of about ten tonnes and laboratory equipment have also been found," the spokeswoman said.

Alleged leaders and members of the community have been arrested. They were charged with committing the crimes under Articles 210 and 228.1 of Russia's Penal Code.

Volk noted that the investigation of the case had been completed and transmitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

