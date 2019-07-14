Russian Police Say Opened Probe Into Officer Ramming Car Into Pedestrians in Khabarovsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Russian police has launched an investigation into traffic accident, involving an officer on duty driving a car into pedestrians, which has killed one and injured two others in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, the press office of the Russian Interior Ministry's local directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a police officer on duty was reported driving a car into pedestrians on a crossing in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk. One person died, two others were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

"An internal investigation has been launched in relation to the officer responsible for the traffic accident. If found guilty, he will be dismissed in accordance with current legislation. His immediate supervisor will be exposed to severe disciplinary measures," the statement said.

According to the statement, the police officer was not intoxicated.

On Sunday, another vehicle crashed into pedestrians in London, injuring seven. The UK police arrested three people over attempted murder.