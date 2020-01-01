Russian Police Searching for Man Who Fired Gun Outside High-Rise

A hunt is underway for a gunman suspected of having fired a rifle outside an apartment building in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, a regional police spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) A hunt is underway for a gunman suspected of having fired a rifle outside an apartment building in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg , a regional police spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The man who fired shots into the air from what looked like a Kalashnikov rifle might have expressed his feelings about the arrival of the new year," Valery Gorelykh said.

The identity of the shooter is not known. District police officers and criminal investigators have been going door to door to interview residents in case someone knows the suspect.