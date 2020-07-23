UrduPoint.com
Russian Policy Makes Any Progress In Relations With US Impossible - Senior US Diplomat

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:50 AM

Russian Policy Makes Any Progress in Relations With US Impossible - Senior US Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia's foreign policy makes any progress in the relations between Washington and Moscow impossible, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said.

"The recent steps that we have taken in relation to Russia are simply a part of our push back against a long-standing pattern of behavior that is virtually impossible for us to make progress in any way, shape or form with the Russians," Biegun said at the Senate foreign relations hearing on late Wednesday, referring to the recent US sanctions against three persons and five entities linked to Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

The United States has already sanctioned Prigozhin and some entities linked to him for allegedly meddling in the US presidential election and for their role in Crimea's reunification with Russia.

In March, the US Justice Department dropped election meddling charges against Prigozhin's company Concord. Concord is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution, Prigozhin said after the March ruling.

