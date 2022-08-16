UrduPoint.com

Russian Political Activist Dies In Mine Explosion In Donbas - Party

Published August 16, 2022

Russian Political Activist Dies in Mine Explosion in Donbas - Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Zemfira Suleymanova, an activist of The Other Russia of E. V. Limonov party, died in a landmine explosion in the Donbas region to Ukraine's east, party coordinator Mikhail Aksel told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"She was killed yesterday by a landmine during a journalistic outing. She was a volunteer and a journalist. She sustained injuries incompatible with life during the trip," Aksel said.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Suleymanova was an employee of RT. The broadcaster later denied this.

"A number of media have spread information that the volunteer and journalist Zemfira Suleymanova, who died in Donbass, was an employee of RT.

This is not true: she has never worked at our channel", the broadcaster said on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Throughout the conflict, Ukraine has carried out mining operations, using, among other explosives, the scatterable high explosive anti-personnel PFM-1 land mines prohibited by the 1997 Ottawa Treaty and the 1996 protocol to Geneva Convention.

