Russian Political Scientist Barred From Entering Moldova - Foreign Ministry

Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Natalia Narochnitskaya, a well-known Russian political scientist and historian, was not allowed to enter Moldova and was de facto deported, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Natalia Alekseevna Narochnitskaya, Russian scientist and politologist, who flew to Moldova, was de facto deported by this country's authorities. At night she stood in front of the local border officers for two hours, not understanding what was going on. Natalia Narochnitskaya is not a student standing in front of the admission board, but a PhD, an expert with a worldwide reputation. Then, they guided her to the same plane on which she flew in, without explaining anything," Zakharova said on her official Telegram channel. 

Narochnitskaya, the author of a range of works on Russian history, foreign policy and international relations, linked her deportation to the forthcoming presidential election in the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria, which is planned for Sunday.

"Without explaining anything, they guarded me on board the plane as if I were a terrorist. At arrival, I was met by an ill-bred man, most probably an intelligence officer, not a border agent," Narochnitskaya told Sputnik.

Transnistria is a breakaway region with a predominantly ethnic Russian and Ukrainian population. Following the region's secession in 1990 due to fears of a possible reunion of Moldova with Romania and Moldova's attempt to return the territory by military means, Chisinau lost control of Transnistria. Moldova and Transnistria are taking part in the negotiation process on settling the conflict in the "5+2" format with Russia, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Ukraine as mediators, as well as the EU and US as observers. The new presidential elections are to play a crucial role in the protracted dispute.

