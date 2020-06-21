Russian Political System Should Have Other Pillars of Support Besides Head of State -Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - The political system of Russia should not rely only on the head of state, but needs to develop many pillars of support and grow together with society, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"The political system of the country should have many points of support, it should not rely solely on the head of state. It must develop together with society, together with the state," Putin said, as aired by Rossiya 1 tv channel.

The president added that this idea was behind his reasoning while proposing amendments to the constitution. According to Putin, life in that country has changed, and it requires a certain reaction from the authorities.

"Yes, maybe, not everything can be formulated in the main law. But it is extremely important to think about the problems that you raise and, if possible, reflect them in the main law," Putin said.

When asked his opinion about criticism, the leader said the he got used to any criticism, which is inevitable.

Commenting on the constitutional amendment that, if passed, will allow him to run for presidency again, Putin said that otherwise, after about two years, officials at many levels of government would begin to search for possible successors instead of performing their duties.

"You know, I will say absolutely frankly now: if this does not happen [if the amendments fail to pass], in two years officials at many levels of power will start yawing in search of possible successors instead of working normally and regularly, I know this from my own experience," Putin said, adding that "one must work instead of seeking successors."

In mid-January, Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to the parliament. After that, the working group drafted the amendments, including the possibility to run for the presidency more than twice, which were later approved by the Constitutional Court. The nationwide vote was initially scheduled for April 22 but then was postponed to July 1 over the pandemic.