Open Menu

Russian Politician Denies Adopting Ukrainian Infant

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant

A leading Russian political supporter of President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied a report that he adopted a child forcibly taken from a Ukrainian orphanage

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A leading Russian political supporter of President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied a report that he adopted a child forcibly taken from a Ukrainian orphanage.

Citing Russian and Ukrainian documents, the BBC reported that Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov had adopted a child, now two years old, who was taken from an orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Kherson last year.

According to the BBC, Mironov was "named on the adoption record of a two-year-old girl who was taken in 2022 by a woman he is now married to."

Mironov called the investigation a "hysteric fake unleashed by Ukrainian special services and their Western curators.

"

He said it was an "information attack" designed to "discredit" him.

Mironov, 70, leads a pro-Kremlin opposition party in Russia's parliament.

He previously spent a decade as head of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament -- a key post marshalling the Kremlin's legislative agenda.

He is a staunch supporter of the military campaign against Ukraine, and has been awarded honours by Putin.

In his response, Mironov said Russia would achieve "complete victory" against Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Parliament Married Vladimir Putin Kherson Women Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: ..

Religious Ministry working to reduce cost of Hajj: Caretaker Minister for Religi ..

3 minutes ago
 LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft c ..

LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft campaign

3 minutes ago
 82nd Formation Commanders moot fully supports govt ..

82nd Formation Commanders moot fully supports govt initiatives including dignifi ..

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Davis Cup finals results - 1st update

Tennis: Davis Cup finals results - 1st update

8 minutes ago
 Enmity claims life in Faisalabad

Enmity claims life in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates Department of Pashto at Uni ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates Department of Pashto at University of Swat

8 minutes ago
All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Athletics Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-varsity Women Athletics Championship continues

8 minutes ago
 UK net migration high piles pressure on Sunak

UK net migration high piles pressure on Sunak

8 minutes ago
 Iqbal Town Police arrests 869 suspects, fugitives

Iqbal Town Police arrests 869 suspects, fugitives

3 minutes ago
 SFA imposes fine on New York Coffee house for viol ..

SFA imposes fine on New York Coffee house for violating rules

3 minutes ago
 LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt inst ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt institutions

3 minutes ago
 Three children among five in hospital after Dublin ..

Three children among five in hospital after Dublin 'stabbing'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World