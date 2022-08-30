UrduPoint.com

Russian Politician Gozman To Spend 15 Days In Prison For Identifying USSR, Nazi Germany

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russian Politician Leonid Gozman (listed as a foreign agent in Russia) was sentenced to 15 days in prison for publicly identifying the USSR with Nazi Germany, a source in a Moscow court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"By a ruling of the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow, Gozman was sentenced to an administrative arrest for 15 days," the source said.

The politician was charged for identifying the USSR and Nazi Germany in several public posts on his social media.

Leonid Gozman is a Russian liberal politician, once an adviser to senior officials, an active participant in political processes in the country since the mid 1990s. He was one of the former leaders of the "Union of Right Forces" and "Right Cause" liberal parties, that existed until 2008 and 2016, respectively.

