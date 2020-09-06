UrduPoint.com
Russian Politician Navalny's Wife Opposes Idea Of Creating Russian-German Medical Team

Russian Politician Navalny's Wife Opposes Idea of Creating Russian-German Medical Team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Yulia, on Sunday opposed the proposal by renowned Russian doctor Leonid Roshal to create a joint Russian-German group to look into the situation with her husband.

On Saturday, Roshal announced the National Medical Chamber, over which he presides, had offered the German Medical Association to create an expert group to look into the Navalny case in light of Germany's claims of poisoning, not confirmed by Russian medical specialists.

"You did not, are not, and will not be involved in his [Navalny's] treatment ... You are speaking not as a doctor but as a mouthpiece of the state," she wrote on her Instagram.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. On Wednesday, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

