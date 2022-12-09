Russian Politician Yashin Found Guilty for Spreading Fakes About Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) A district court of Moscow on Friday found Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) guilty on charges of spreading fake information about the alleged atrocities in the city of Bucha and the Russian armed forces.

"Yashin spread deliberately false information about the military under the guise of reliable information," the court's decision said.

According to investigators, in April, during a live broadcast on YouTube, Yashin spread false information about the alleged killings of civilians by the Russian military in the city Bucha. The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the politician "was reliably aware" that photographs and video materials on Bucha published by the Kiev regime were "a provocation."

In mid-July, Yashin was arrested. He did not plead guilty and considers the criminal prosecution to be politically motivated.