Russian Politician Yashin Sentenced to 8.5 Years in Prison for Fakes About Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) A district court of Moscow on Friday found Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) sentenced to 8.5 years in prison on charges of spreading fakes about Russian armed forces.

"To impose a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of 8.5 years with serving a sentence in a general-regime colony," the court decision said.

According to investigators, in April, during a live broadcast on YouTube, Yashin spread deliberately false information about the alleged killings of civilians by the Russian military in the city Bucha. The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the politician "aware" that photographs and video materials on Bucha published by the Kiev regime were "a provocation."

The verdict has not yet entered into force and can be appealed within ten days.