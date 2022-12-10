Russian Politician Yashin Sentenced to 8.5 Years in Prison for Fakes About Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) A district court of Moscow on Friday sentenced Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 8.5 years in prison for spreading fakes about Russian armed forces.

"To impose a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of 8.5 years with serving a sentence in a general-regime colony," the court decision said.

According to investigators, in April, during a live broadcast on YouTube, Yashin spread deliberately false information about the alleged killings of civilians by the Russian military in the city of Bucha.

The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the politician "aware" that photographs and video materials on Bucha published by the Kiev regime were "a provocation."

Later in the day, Peter Stano, lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union, called the verdict "politically motivated and unacceptable" and urged the Russian government to "release Ilya Yashin and all other political prisoners immediately and unconditionally."

The verdict has not yet entered into force and can be appealed within ten days.