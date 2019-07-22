UrduPoint.com
Russian Pollster Says 2 Staffers Detained In Libya Over Unfavorable Research On Tripoli

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values, who were arrested in Libya two months ago, have been detained for conducting sociological surveys that showed low approval ratings for the Tripoli government, Alexander Malkevich, the foundation's head, said on Monday.

On July 5, Malkevich said that two of the foundation's employees, who were conducting sociological surveys in Libya, had been detained in May. The following week, the head of the foundation said that the two Russian men were being charged with meddling in Libya's elections and held in the suburbs of Tripoli.

"[They were detained] for conducting sociological research there ... that did not sit well with the government ... Conducting [sociological] research was their crime," Malkevich told reporters at a press conference.

The foundation head further noted that according to the survey the staffers were conducting, only 3 percent of the respondents supported the authorities in Tripoli.

On July 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was working with its embassy in Libya, which is temporarily headquartered in Tunisia over security concerns, to provide the two detained men with the necessary consular assistance.

Libya has been in the grip of a political crisis since 2011, when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Since then the country has been divided between two governments.

The situation escalated in April when the government controlling the east of the country launched an offensive against the Tripoli-based, UN-backed government in the west. According to the World Health Organization, the ensuing hostilities have killed more than a thousand civilians and displaced over 5,500.

