Russian Population Shrinks By 500,000 In 2020 Pandemic Year - Statistics

Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russian Population Shrinks by 500,000 in 2020 Pandemic Year - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russia's population declined by 500,000 over a year to January 1, 2021, totaling 146,238,185, preliminary official figures showed.

As of January 1, 2020, Russia had a population of 146,748,600. The decline thus amounted to 510,000 people.

Some 109.3 million Russians live in urban areas and about 37 million in the countryside, according to state statistics agency Rosstat.

More Stories From World

