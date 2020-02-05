Russian Portfolio Of Orders For Arms Supply To India For 3 Years Exceeds $15Bln - Service
LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The portfolio of orders for the supply of arms to India over the past three years has amounted to $15 billion, Vladimir Drozhzhov, deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told reporters at the Defexpo India 2020 exhibition on Wednesday.
"Over the past three years, the order portfolio has exceeded $15 billion, but if we talk about the volume of contracted products, then since 1991 this volume has amounted to about $70 billion," Drozhzhov said when asked about the volume of defense industry cooperation with India.
In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract for the supply of five regiments of S-400 air defense missile systems worth more than $5 billion.