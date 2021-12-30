Russian Position on Death Penalty Moratorium Clear, No Reasons to Revise -Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia has a clear position on the moratorium on the death penalty, and sees no reason to revise it, Grigory Lukyantsev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's commissioner for human rights, democracy and the rule of law, deputy director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, told Sputnik.

"We have the obligations that we took upon joining the Council of Europe; a moratorium on the use of the death penalty was introduced. The moratorium is being observed. Both the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation and the Russian president have expressed their opinion on this," Lukyantsev said.

"Our position is clearly defined. And the moratorium is in effect. There is a ruling of the Constitutional Court," he said.