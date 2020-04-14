UrduPoint.com
Russian Pranksters Allegedly Prank Singer Billy Eilish Using Greta Thunberg's Identity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov (Vovan and Lexus), known for numerous talks to world's top celebrities and politicians, claimed to have spoke with US singer Billy Eilish about Russia, posing as teenage activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante.

"Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson, with whom we also talked introducing as Greta, told us the phone number of Billy Eilish's mom. We also talked to Woody, but so far we will not tell you about what. And Billy's mother already connected us with her daughter," Kuznetsov told Sputnik.

In the conversation, the fake "Greta" allegedly told Eilish that she had been invited to Russia to participate in an environmental campaign and asked the singer for advice whether she should go there, whether she liked Moscow, as well as her opinion about the Ivan Urgant evening show, in which Eilish took part during her visit to the Russian capital in September 2019.

"I was only there [in Moscow] for three days and did not see a lot. ... But that show, that guy [Urgant] was one of the nicest people I have ever met, like out of anybody in the US, I think he is probably the nicest ... A lot of them are very sweet, some of them are very 'Hollywood' and kind of weird and fake, but he was super-sweet," Eilish allegedly said in the conversation, the record of which was published on Youtube.

During the talk, the pseudo-Greta told Eilish that she had a boyfriend from Brooklyn, who was supposedly a Russian hacker and was trying to break into the Pentagon's IT system.

