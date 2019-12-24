UrduPoint.com
Russian Presence In Syria's Tartus Guarantees Peace, Stability In Mideast Country - Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Russian Presence in Syria's Tartus Guarantees Peace, Stability in Mideast Country - Putin

The presence of Russian troops in the Syrian port of Tartus contributes to guaranteeing peace and stability in this Middle Eastern country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The presence of Russian troops in the Syrian port of Tartus contributes to guaranteeing peace and stability in this middle Eastern country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russian military continue to play a key role in achieving peace in Syria.

The group of the Russian Aerospace Forces, ships and submarines of the Russian Navy, including those stationed at Hmeimim airfield and the naval base in Tartus, are guarantors of peace and stability in this country," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.

