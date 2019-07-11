UrduPoint.com
Russian Presence In Venezuela Does Not Affect Regional Balance Of Forces - Zakharova

Thu 11th July 2019

The presence of Russian specialists in Venezuela does not change the balance of forces in the region, Washington should not worry about that, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The presence of Russian specialists in Venezuela does not change the balance of forces in the region, Washington should not worry about that, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Our cooperation with Venezuela is developing in strict accordance with the laws of the two countries. The presence of Russian specialists, not military personnel, on the territory of Venezuela is regulated by a relevant intergovernmental agreement and does not change the regional balance of forces," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

She stressed that the United States has no reasons for concern in that regard.

