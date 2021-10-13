Russian President Appoints Former Crimea Prosecutor as Ambassador to Cape Verde

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Natalia Poklonskaia, former Crimean prosecutor and deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house's committee on international affairs, as ambassador to Cape Verde, according to a decree published on the internet portal of legal information on Wednesday.

"To appoint Poklonskaia Natalia Vladimirovna Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Cape Verde," the decree said.

By another decree, Putin relieved Vladimir Sokolenko of his duties as Ambassador to Cape Verde.

Poklonskaia applied to run in this year's primaries for Russia's ruling party, United Russia, but withdrew her candidacy in May due to her new job.

In 2014, Poklonskaia was appointed prosecutor of Crimea after its reunification with Russia. In September 2016, she was elected to the State Duma on the list of United Russia and headed the commission for monitoring the accuracy of information on income, property and property obligations provided by the deputies.

In July 2018, Poklonskaia became the only party member to vote against the draft law on raising the retirement age. The head of the United Russia faction, Sergei Neverov, then said that she needed to decide whether she was ready to continue "working in the team."

In 2019, Poklonskaia moved from the State Duma committee on security and anti-corruption, where she held the post of deputy chairwoman, to the committee on international affairs.

