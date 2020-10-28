Russian President Appoints New Ambassador To Botswana
Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrei Kemarsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for Africa, as ambassador to Botswana on Wednesday.
The relevant decree was published on the official legal information portal.
"To appoint Andrei Vadimovich Kemarsky as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Botswana," the decree read.
A separate presidential decree has relieved Viktor Sibilev of the duties of Russian ambassador to the South African country.