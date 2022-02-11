UrduPoint.com

Russian President Approves Extradition Treaty With Thailand

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an extradition agreement with Thailand, earlier proposed to him by the government, Russia's official web portal of legal information announced on Thursday, citing the presidential order.

"The proposal of the government of the Russian Federation on the extradition treaty with the Kingdom of Thailand is to be accepted," the presidential order reads.

Moreover, Russia's Justice Ministry is entitled by this order to sign the treaty on behalf of Russia and to amend it upon reaching the agreement with Thailand.

In late December, Thailand's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Thani Sengrat said that Thailand was expecting the agreement to be signed in 2022.

In 2008, on a US government request, Thailand detained the Russian citizen Viktor Bout. He was then transferred to the United States where a court found him guilty of conspiring to kill US citizens and of supporting terrorism. Bout is serving a 25-year sentence in the Marion Federal prison in the US state of Illinois. Bout was then

