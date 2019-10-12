Russian President, Armenian Prime Minister Discuss CIS Summit Results in Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed with him the results of the recently held meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Council in Turkmenistan, the Kremlin press service said Saturday

MOSCOW/YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed with him the results of the recently held meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Council in Turkmenistan, the Kremlin press service said Saturday.

The phone call followed the CIS summit on Friday. The heads of state addressed the most pressing issues of developing cooperation within the CIS, discussed terrorist threat and presented their vision of future tasks. The parties signed several documents, including the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation.

"A number of issues were discussed as a follow-up to the October 11 meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Ashgabat," the press service said.

Pashinyan, in his turn, noted that he and the Russian president had discussed the security of Armenians residing in Syria.

The CIS was created in 1991 to facilitate cooperation between the former Soviet republics, in particular, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.