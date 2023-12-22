Russian President arrives in Riyadh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today on a visit to the Kingdom.

At the Royal Terminal in King Khalid International Airport, the Russian President was received by the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, and National Security Adviser (accompanying minister), Dr.

Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Mayor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, the Saudi Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Abdulrahman bin Suleiman Al-Ahmad, the Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Sergei Kozlov, and several other officials.