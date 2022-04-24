Russian President Attends Orthodox Easter Service at Moscow Cathedral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin, for the Orthodox Easter service, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin is attending the midnight mass along with the Russian President.

Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 24. Putin traditionally celebrates the holiday at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in the Russian capital.