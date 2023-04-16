Russian President Attends Orthodox Easter Service at Moscow Cathedral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin, for the Orthodox Easter service.

The midnight mass is led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin is also attending the Easter service.

Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16. Putin traditionally celebrates the holiday at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in the Russian capital.