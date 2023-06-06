UrduPoint.com

Russian President Awards Republika Srpska's President With Order Of Alexander Nevsky

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Russian President Awards Republika Srpska's President With Order of Alexander Nevsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky to Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska, which is part of the Balkan federative republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky to Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska, which is part of the Balkan federative republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

"To award the Order of Alexander Nevsky to Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, for his great contribution to the development of cooperation between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and strengthening partnership with the Republika Srpska," Putin's decree, published on the Russian government's web portal of official legal information, read.

In May, Putin described the development of relations between Russia and Republika Srpska in a positive manner, despite the small trade, and thanked Dodik for Republika Srpska's "neutral position" on the situation in Ukraine.

The Order of Alexander Nevsky is an order of merit awarded to citizens of Russia who have served in civil service positions for at least 20 years. It may also be awarded to prominent foreign persons for merit in the development of cooperation with Russia.

